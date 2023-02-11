S Korea vows efforts to deepen mutually beneficial ties with Asean

SEOUL: South Korea will continue efforts to further deepen the relationship with ASEAN in a mutually beneficial manner, said First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho Jin, noting the significance of the ties with the grouping as a “key partner” in the Asia Pacific region.

He made the remarks at a diplomatic event in Vietnam on Wednesday, pledging to advance the South Korea-proposed initiative, the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), on enhancing strategic dialogue and cooperation with the 10-member regional bloc, reported Yonhap news agency.

“South Korea will ensure the mutually beneficial relationship (with ASEAN) will deepen with the active contribution to realise the common vision for ASEAN, based on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership,“ the foreign ministry quoted Chang as saying.

ASEAN -- which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam -- is South Korea’s second-largest trade partner and overseas market in terms of investment.

KASI was proposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during ASEAN summits in Cambodia last November. The initiative also forms a core part of South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

ASEAN representatives at the forum appreciated South Korea’s ASEAN-focused policy and efforts to help promote growth and stability in the region, vowing to closely work together to carry out plans under KASI.

The ASEAN-Republic of Korea Day forum, co-hosted by the foreign ministries of Seoul and Hanoi, brought together more than 100 participants from South Korea, ASEAN members, a government delegation of East Timor and international organisations.

The forum also featured tourism and cultural events.-Bernama-Yonhap