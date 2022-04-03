S.Korea: Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first PM

SEOUL: South Korea’s President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck Soo as the first prime minister of his incoming government.

Han is the first person to be named to the Cabinet of the Yoon administration, which will launch on May 10, reported Yonhap news agency.

In explaining his choice, Yoon said the new government will have to establish a foundation for the economy to “leap again” in the face of a grave internal and external environment and thoroughly prepare for an era that merges the economy with security.

“I believe nominee Han Duck Soo is the right person to oversee and coordinate the Cabinet and carry out state affairs based on his abundant experience in both the private sector and government,“ Yoon said during a press conference flanked by Han.

“He is someone who has been recognised for his abilities and expertise, irrespective of politics, and served extensively in core positions in government,“ Yoon said.

Han took the podium next, saying it was an honour to be named to the No. 2 political office at a time when the internal and external economic and geopolitical circumstances are very grave.

“On the one hand it is an honour, but I also feel a very heavy and large sense of responsibility,“ he said.

Han vowed to serve the president-elect while creating policies that will be realizable through intense debate and communication.

He outlined four areas he plans to focus on: foreign policy in the national interest and a self-sufficient national defence; fiscal health; maintaining a surplus in the international balance of payments; and keeping the level of national productivity high.

Han, 72, has held a number of high positions in government, including finance minister, prime minister under former President Roh Moo Hyun and ambassador to the United States. In those capacities, he played a key role in negotiating a free trade agreement with the US. - Bernama