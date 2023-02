S.Korean companies offer relief support to quake-struck Turkiye, Syria

SEOUL: Major South Korean enterprises, including Samsung, SK and LG, said Friday they were offering donations and relief items to help with efforts to recover from the earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

Samsung Electronics Co said it decided to provide support worth US$3 million, including $1.5 million in a relief fund, Yonhap news agency reported.

It is also sending US$1.5 million worth of equipment and gadgets, such as portable ultrasonic diagnosis devices, tablets and home appliance repair vehicles.

Samsung said that the relief fund will be delivered to the Turkish government agency handling disaster crises.

Hyundai Motor Group said it would provide US$1.8 million to Turkiye and US$200,000 to Syria. Separately, Hyundai Motor Co said its Turkish unit will provide some 500,000 euros (U$537,000) worth of relief items such as daily necessities

SK Group, South Korea’s energy-to-telecom conglomerate, said it will provide US$1 million to help with recovery efforts.

The donation will be made through the Community Chest of Korea, a nonprofit organisation, to provide relief support to the two countries devastated by the disaster, SK Group said in a release.

“We decided to provide immediate assistance from the humanitarian perspective of helping them recover at an early stage and joining the global relief efforts,“ Cho Kyung Mok, head of SK’s social value committee under Supex Council, the top decision-making body, said.

LG Group said it will donate US$1 million through the Korean Red Cross. The money will be used to help with the recovery efforts in Turkiye and support the victims.

“We express condolences to the people of Turkey who have lost their livelihoods and suffered damage due to an unexpected disaster,“ an LG official said. “We decided to provide the fund out of hope that it will help swiftly restore the affected regions.”

The Turkish unit of LG Electronics Inc. also delivered a relief fund of an unspecified amount to the local nonprofit relief organisation, according to LG.

E-Land Group, a fashion and discount store retailer, said it will donate emergency relief goods, including winter clothes, shoes and underwear, worth 2.3 billion won ($1.82 million) to earthquake survivors in Turkey.

Musinsa Co, an online fashion platform, has donated around 380 million won worth of winter clothes, including some 13,000 articles of warm outfits, to survivors in Turkiye. - Bernama