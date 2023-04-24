S. Korean envoy stresses need for peace in Taiwan Strait in phone talks with Chinese Vice FM

SEOUL: South Korea’s top diplomat to China has stressed the need for peace over the Taiwan Strait in his recent phone talks with Beijing’s vice foreign minister over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s remarks on Taiwan, reported Yonhap quoting Seoul’s foreign ministry Sunday.

In his phone talks with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday, Chung Jae-ho, South Korea’s ambassador to China, said the international community, including South Korea, is closely monitoring the heightened tension in the Taiwan Strait as of late, according to a senior ministry official.

The ambassador also stressed Seoul’s stance hoping for the peace and stability of cross-strait relations through dialogue and cooperation, and also reaffirmed South Korea’s adherence to the “One China” policy.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Sun called Chung last week to lodge a complaint over Yoon’s recent interview with Reuters, in which the president said South Korea opposes any attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said last week Beijing would “not allow others to meddle by word,“ in reference to Yoon’s media interview. The Seoul ministry summoned Beijing’s ambassador to South Korea to protest what it called a “serious diplomatic discourtesy” by Wang. - Bernama