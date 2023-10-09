S Korean president, Chinese Premier meet briefly on margins of G20 summit

NEW DELHI: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang met briefly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Yonhap news agency quoted the presidential office.

The two met in a lounge at the Raj Ghat memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi before joining other world leaders in paying tribute to the late Indian anti-colonial nationalist, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun Hye.

Kim said Li walked up to Yoon and sat next to him before the two exchanged greetings. Yoon asked the premier to give his special regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he hopes to see Li again before the end of the year.

Li answered he will relay Yoon’s remarks.

The encounter came only three days after Yoon and Li held talks in Indonesia’s Jakarta on the sidelines of annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During that meeting, Yoon asked China to fulfill its responsibility and role as a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, saying South Korea and China should cooperate to ensure North Korea does not become an “obstacle” to the development of their bilateral ties.-Bernama