S.Korean President encourages people to cast ballots as early voting begins

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae In on Friday encouraged people to cast their ballots as early voting for next week’s presidential election started, Yonhap news agency reported.

“As the sovereign of a democratic republic, I hope all people will participate in exercising sacred voting rights,“ Moon said in a message posted on social media.

The presidential election comes as the nation is grappling with the worst wave of Covid-19 pandemic, driven by highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Early voting is open to anyone who wishes to cast their ballot before Election Day next Wednesday.

Moon said those infected with the virus can also cast their ballots.

Polling stations open from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine will be able to vote if they arrive at a polling station between 5 pm and 6 pm Saturday. — Bernama