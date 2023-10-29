S Korean President vows to create safe country on Itaewon tragedy’s first anniversary

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Sunday he will continue working toward building a safe South Korea, as the country observed the first anniversary of the deadly crowd crush in Seoul.

Yoon made the point during his memorial speech at Youngahm Church in Seoul, while attending a service commemorating the 159 people killed in the crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct 29, 2022, during Halloween celebrations, Yonhap news agency reported.

“This day last year was the saddest day of my life, and I believe everyone in South Korea feels the same way I do. I want to express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. As citizens of the country that those people loved, we have the responsibility to build a better world.

“Over the past year, our government has put in a lot of work to build a safe Korea and we will keep working hard to achieve the goal of ensuring safety in the country. We must make sure the sacrifices of the victims will not go to waste,” Yoon told the audience.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that Seoul Mayor Oh Se Hoon vowed to ensure safety across the South Korean capital as South Korea marked the somber anniversary of the deadly crowd crush in the city Sunday.

“To ensure we won’t have a repeat of such a tragedy, I will spare no efforts in building a safe Seoul,“ Oh said. - Bernama, Yonhap.