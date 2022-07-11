S’pore advises its citizens to defer non-essential travel to St Lanka

SINGAPORE: After Malaysia, Singapore too has issued a travel advisory in view of the latest developments in Sri Lanka advising its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to that country, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“Singaporeans who are in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. They should avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people,” it said in a statement issued late Sunday.

MFA said they should also monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

“Singaporeans who are travelling to or in Sri Lanka are also strongly advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage,” it advised.

Malaysia earlier on Sunday also advised Malaysians intending to visit Sri Lanka to defer non-essential travel for the time being following public unrest in the island nation, due to unprecedented financial crisis in the country.

Sri Lanka has plunged into the worst economic crisis in decades as the nation of 22 million is facing an acute shortage of fuel, medicines, and food items.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced their resignation after angry protestors stormed the president’s residence on Saturday and burned down the prime minister’s house. - Bernama