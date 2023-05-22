S’pore PM Lee tested positive for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak hit the Island-city shore in 2020.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning.This comes after my recent work trips,” updated Lee in his official Facebook page today.

Lee, 71, was last week in Cape Town, South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya for Official Visits.

“I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic. They have also prescribed me Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, because of my age,” Lee wrote further.

Lee noted that his “most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster was in November.”

“Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness. As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy,” advised Lee.

Lee also appended his posting with his ‘positive’ result from a COVID-19 test kit.

The first COVID-19 case in Singapore was confirmed in January 2020.-Bernama