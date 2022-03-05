Samsung to donate US$6 million to help Ukrainian refugee

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone maker, said Saturday it will donate US$6 million to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

“We’re pushing to send humanitarian relief materials in cooperation with international organisations.

“We decided to donate US$6 million to groups like the Ukrainian Red Cross Society,” Yonhap news agency quoted the company.

The amount includes US$1 million in consumer electronics, the company said, adding voluntary donations from employees will also be delivered.

This makes Samsung the second big conglomerate in South Korea, after SK, to pledge humanitarian aid for Ukrainians. - Bernama