San Francisco bay area hit by historic storm

SAN FRANCISCO: At least one person was killed by a falling tree Saturday as a historic weekend storm swept San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, reported Xinhua, quoting authorities.

Many roads in the region remained closed due to the storm-induced flooding, while nearly 15,000 Bay Area residents were without power due to storm activity, reported Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Sunday.

The weekend storm nearly broke San Francisco’s one-day precipitation record, just 8 hundredths of an inch shy of the all-time mark of 5.54 inches set in 1994. The National Weather Service reported it as the second wettest day in more than 170 years of record-keeping.

The historic rain storm has caused road closures, mudslides and widespread flooding. - Bernama