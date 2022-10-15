Saudi Arabia grants free umrah visa to 2022 World Cup Hayya card holders

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia announced the granting of free visas to Muslim holders of the 2022 World Cup ‘Hayya’ card to perform Umrah and visit Madinah

This was announced by the Assistant Director General of the Visa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaled Al-Shammari in an interview with the Arab TV station ‘al-Ekhbariya’ on Friday.

He said ‘Hayya’ card holders who want to perform Umrah and visit need to obtain health insurance from the ministry’s visa portal.

The visa to perform Umrah and visit will be valid from Nov 11, 2022 until Dec 18, 2022.

“‘Hayya’ card holders are also given a period to visit Saudi Arabia for two months until Jan 11, 2023, without requiring prior entry to Qatar,“ he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Aug 24 allowed ‘Hayya’ card holders to visit the Gulf country for 60 days. - Bernama