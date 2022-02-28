Saudi Arabia lifts age limit for entering two holy mosques

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia has lifted the age limit for visitors and pilgrims to enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, whether for the purpose of umrah or pilgrimage, provided they have ‘immune’ status in the ‘Tawakkalna’ application.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) through an infographic sharing on its official Twitter on Sunday, stated that there is no longer an age limit set for visitors and umrah pilgrims to enter the Two Holy Mosques.

“Just need the immune status in the Tawakalna application and have the appropriate valid permit via the Eatmarna application”, according to MoHu’s post on its Twitter page.

Previously, only visitors and pilgrims aged seven years and above and who have been fully vaccinated were allowed to enter the two mosques.

The MoHU is also expected to relax SOPs and other preventive measures such as social and physical distancing as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to record a significant decline, in preparation for increasing the capacity of pilgrims in the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Saudi newspaper ‘Okaz’ which cited ministry sources said the relaxation was given following the increase in vaccination rates among children aged between 5 and 11 in the country.

Earlier this month, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque also shared the current SOPs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, which among others listed only individuals aged 12 and above as being allowed to visit the two Holy Mosques.

As of 12 noon yesterday, Saudi Arabia recorded 632 new COVID-19 cases, 995 recovered cases and two deaths. - Bernama