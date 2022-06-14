Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-19 precautionary measures

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia lifted all precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, reported Anadolu Agency.

An Interior Ministry statement cited by the state news agency SPA said the decision to drop the restrictions was based on the follow-up of the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 in the kingdom and the effective nationwide vaccination program.

The statement, however, said the wearing of face masks will remain obligatory in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina as well as other places that would require protective measures.

In March, Saudi Arabia loosened the Covid-19 precautionary measures, but kept the wearing of face masks obligatory in the two holy mosques and closed halls. - Bernama