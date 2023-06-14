Saudi Arabia reiterates warning of severe penalties for Haj pilgrims without valid permit

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian government reiterates its warning that severe penalties will be imposed on individuals who perform the Haj without a valid permit.

The General Directorate of Public Security stated that Haj pilgrims without a valid permit will face imprisonment, fines, and a ten-year ban from entering the country if proven guilty of the offence.

“Any local residents who are caught transporting Haj pilgrims without permit will also face imprisonment of up to six months and fines of up to SAR 50,000 (RM61,600) for each offence,“ the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, quoting the directorate’s statement.

According to the statement, foreign offenders will be deported to their respective countries after serving their sentence and paying the fines. Additionally, they will be banned from entering Saudi Arabia for a specified period.

Strict penalties have been implemented by Saudi Arabia for unauthorised Haj operations since 2013.

The punishment for foreign offenders includes immediate deportation and being blacklisted from entering Saudi Arabia for a period of ten years.

While Saudi Arabia allows holders of all types of visas to perform Umrah throughout the year, these visas are only valid outside the Haj season. -Bernama