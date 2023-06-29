Saudi Arabia says over 1.8m pilgrims perform Hajj in 2023

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah announced on Tuesday that more than 1.8 million worshippers from more than 150 countries are performing the Hajj in 2023, reported Xinhua.

The number of pilgrims from Arab countries reached more than 346,000, or 21 per cent of the total, the General Authority for Statistics said Tuesday.

Among the pilgrims were more than 1 million from Asian countries excluding Arab nations, making up 63.5 per cent of the total, while nearly 223,000 pilgrims, or 13.4 per cent of the total, came from African countries excluding Arab nations.

More than 36,500 worshippers travelled from Europe, America, Australia and other unlisted countries to Saudi Arabia, representing 2.1 per cent of the total, according to the General Authority for Statistics. -Bernama