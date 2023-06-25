Saudi Arabia to prepare over 2.2 million Zamzam water bottles for Hajj season 2023​​​​​​​

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia is ready to prepare more than 2.2 million of Zamzam water bottles during this year’s Hajj season, in keeping pace with the increasing demand.

General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has called for doubling the maximum production capacity of bottled Zamzam water, which is implemented under the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz’s Zamzam Project, to reach 200,000 bottles per day, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr. Al-Sudais said the service seeks to provide Zamzam water to the pilgrims in easy and civilized ways, using the latest automatic mechanisms across the stages of water purification since the water comes out from the well until it reaches the factory, Dr. Al-Sudais explained.

He added that water is then automatically bottled in healthy and safe packages without any human intervention to preserve the quality and safety of the blessed water provided to the pilgrims. - Bernama