Saudi crown prince rejects forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

ANKARA: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Friday his country’s rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He encouraged making all possible efforts to deescalate the situation in Gaza and ensure that the violence does not spread during a telephone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to Saudi state news agency (SPA).

He demanded the lifting of the siege on Gaza and allowing medical and relief aid into the blockaded Palestinian territory.

A statement by Trudeau’s office said the two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza and Israel and regional security implications of the conflict.

They also expressed deep concerns about the humanitarian effect of the Gaza conflict and stressed the importance that all parties protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas.

Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for a two-state solution and the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. -Bernama-Anadolu