Saudi tells umrah pilgrims to wear face masks amid rise in new Covid variant cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia recommends the re-wearing of face masks to Umrah pilgrims who visit the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the surrounding areas.

According to an infographic uploaded to the official account of the General Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, the recommendation was made to preserve the health of pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques.

The recommendation is also part of the preventive measures enforced by Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the Umrah season 1445 Hijrah for citizens and permanent residents of the country and member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The advice was issued days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the spread of the new Covid-19’s Omicron variant EG.5 by classifying it as a “variant of concern”.

The Saudi Arabian media previously reported that the Department of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque had distributed nearly two million face masks to al-Rahman’s guests in July. - Bernama