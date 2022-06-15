Saudi translates Haj sermon in 10 languages, including Malay

KUALA LUMPUR: The initiative to directly translate the Arafah Day Sermon from Makkah in Saudi Arabia into 10 languages – ​​including Malay – will continue during the current Haj season.

President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais (pix) said the initiative will enable pilgrims and Muslims around the world to understand the content of the sermon.

The 1443 H Haj sermon will be broadcast live in 10 languages – English, Malay, Urdu, Farsi, French, Chinese, Turkish, Russian, Hausa, and Bengali.

“After this, there will be more than (10 languages), because it is our duty at Haramain to convey to all, (about) truth, justice, virtue, moderation, tolerance, (and) rejecting bigotry and hatred from this holy land,” he said in an interview with Alekhbariya television channel in Saudi Arabia recently.

Alekhbariya also reported that the sermon will be broadcast live on local television and radio stations as well as on 3 smart applications (Arafat, Haramain, and Manaret Haramain) and on the department’s portal.

For the record, the initiative to translate the Arafah Day Sermon started around 2018 with only five languages: English, French, Farsi, Malay, and Urdu. The Chinese language was added in the second year of its implementation. By 2021, four more languages ​​were included. - Bernama