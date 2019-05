GENEVA: UNAIDS chief Michel Sidibe, whose tenure at the agency was marred by allegations of serious mismanagement, has been appointed health minister of his native Mali, the agency said Monday.

UNAIDS spokeswoman Sophie Barton-Knott told AFP that Sidibe had been named as Mali’s next minister of health and social affairs, but it was not immediately clear when he would leave his post as executive director of the UN agency.

Sidibe had been scheduled to stand down in June, six-months before the official end of his tenure, following widespread concern over his conduct in office.

Concerns about Sidibe first emerged over his handling of sexual assault allegations against one of his top deputies, Luiz Loures, who has since resigned.

Loures has denied any wrongdoing and was cleared of sexual assault by an internal UN investigation.

But the investigators specifically reprimanded Sidibe after he tried to personally broker a solution between the two parties, even as a formal probe was ongoing.

The fallout from the Loures episode triggered wider concern about the culture at UNAIDS under the leadership of Sidibe, who took charge of the agency in 2009.

UNAIDS’s oversight body, the Programme Coordinating Board, commissioned an independent panel of experts to study the organisation.

The experts found that UNAIDS was “broken” due to “defective leadership.”

The panel accused Sidibe of overseeing a work environment that tolerated sexual harassment and abuse, and where a “cult of personality” surrounding the executive director saw benefits doled out as favours by Sidibe and his cadre of top allies.

It also said Sidibe “accepted no responsibility” for anything that has gone wrong under his watch.

Sidibe’s appointment as health minister comes as Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced a new government.

The previous executive resigned last month amid widespread protests over an upsurge of deadly inter-communal violence in the country. — AFP