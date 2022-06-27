School buildings needed in Afghanistan: Local media

KABUL: More than 70 per cent of the schools in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province are in need of school buildings, reported Xinhua, quoting the local media TOLOnews on Monday.

“There are 214 schools in the province, of which only 60 have buildings, with the remaining ones using tents in the remote mountainous province,“ provincial director of education Mawlawi Taj Mutmain was quoted as saying.

Thousands of students in the province have been studying amid difficulties for years, said the official.

According to official data, at present, there are more than 36,000 students enrolled in the schools in the province. They include 16,000 girls above the sixth grade who are not allowed to attend school. — Bernama