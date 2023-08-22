Schoolchildren hanging mid-air in Pakistan after cable car wire snaps

ISTANBUL: At least six schoolchildren in northwestern Pakistan were stranded in the air on Tuesday after the wire of a cable car snapped, local media reported.

Rescue efforts have been ongoing since the wire snapped in Allai Tehsil area of Khyber Pakthtunkhawa province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Dawn News, a local daily in Pakistan.

Eight people were in the cable car when the incident took place at around 8 am local time (0300GMT), it added.

Rescuers have had a difficult time rescuing the stuck passengers due to the height of the cable car, as traverses hilly areas.

“Mid-air, two wires of the cable car snapped leaving them stuck at a height of approximately 3,000 feet (914 metres),“ said local official Mufti Gulamullah.

The cable car is privately run by a resident for transportation across a local river as there are no roads or bridges in the area. -Bernama