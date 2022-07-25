Schools reopen in Sri Lanka after closure from fuel shortages

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday reopened government-owned public and state-approved private schools, which were closed for nearly a month due to fuel shortages, reported Xinhua.

However, schools will be open only three days a week – on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – and students will be taught online on the other two days of the school week.

The Ministry of Education also extended the first school term until September 7.

Schools will also not conduct examinations at the end of the first term, and principals have been instructed to conduct alternative forms of evaluation.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed officials to provide fuel to school buses from all state-run fuel depots.

There are close to 40,000 vehicles that are engaged in transporting students to schools in Sri Lanka. – Bernama