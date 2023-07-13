Schools shut, shortage of drinking water feared amid flood warning in Indian capital

NEW DELHI: Schools have been shut and thousands of people living near the Yamuna river bank moved to safer places amid a flood warning in the Indian capital New Delhi.

The city of 20 million may also face a shortage of drinking water as some treatment plants have been closed because of the record water level in the Yamuna.

A number of areas close to the river were flooded on Thursday.

Delhi’s state administration ordered the closure of non-essential government offices, schools and colleges until Sunday.

It also banned the entry of heavy cargo vehicles, except those carrying essential goods like food and fuel, into Delhi.

“It has been decided to close all schools, colleges and universities till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will (allow staff to) work from home. Private offices are being advised to work from home as much as possible,“ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media.

Three water treatment plants located at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla, which produce 25 per cent of the city’s drinking water, have been shut.

“We may have to do water rationing, people may face water shortage for a day or two,“ Kejriwal said.

About 20,000 people were living in temporary shelters after being moved away from the areas close to the Yamuna, which has seen its water level rise sharply this week following the release of huge amounts of water by neighbouring Haryana state from its Hathnikund barrage.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding and landslides across north India, including in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Interstate travel has been affected due to the collapse of some bridges, landslides and damage to highways. -Bernama