Scoot flight bound for Perth turned back to Singapore after bomb threat

SINGAPORE: Scoot flight TR16, operating from Singapore to Perth, has turned back to the republic due to a bomb threat after about an hour into the flight, said the low-cost airline.

“The aircraft departed at 4.11 pm today,” it said in a statement.

Scoot said the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was activated to escort the aircraft back to Changi Airport.

“Emergency services were also activated,” it said.

TR16 landed safely in Singapore at 6.27pm where security checks were carried out.

Scoot said it is assisting the authorities with their investigations.

“As this is a security matter, we regret that we are unable to provide further details,” it said.

Local media reported that the flight path of TR16 on the flight tracking website, Flightradar24, showed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying in circles off the coast of Malaysia before flying towards Changi Airport. -Bernama