Scores of people hurt as Typhoon Saola hits HK

BEIJING: In Hong Kong, at least 55 people have to be treated in hospitals for injuries in the wake of Typhoon Saola, reported German news agency (dpa).

Hong Kong authorities reported on Saturday morning that around 500 residents had sought refuge in emergency shelters due to the storm. Hong Kong authorities also reported about 80 cases of fallen trees and about a dozen cases of flooding.

On Friday night, Typhoon Saola reached the coastal waters of southern China and Hong Kong bringing heavy rain and wind. The Chinese weather service warned that Saola could become the strongest typhoon in the region since 1949.

As of Friday evening, Hong Kong had closed all schools and kindergartens. Most flight connections were cancelled.

By Saturday morning, the situation in the financial metropolis had eased somewhat. The local weather service, nevertheless, urged the public to remain vigilant.

Saola is the ninth typhoon to hit the region this year. - Bernama