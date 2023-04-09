Scores of people in Taiwan injured during passage of Haikui

TAIPEI: Tropical Storm Haikui, which was downgraded from a typhoon early Monday morning as it moved away from Taiwan, caused injuries to more than 70 people, according to the Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC).

As of 8 am Monday, 78 people had reported injuries from the storm, mostly in cities and counties in southern Taiwan where Haikui made landfall twice on Monday, Central news agency (CNA) reported the CEOC said in a meeting, citing data provided by the Health and Welfare Ministry.

Most of the injuries reported so far across Taiwan from the storm were sustained during traffic accidents caused by fallen trees, the CEOC said.

Citing data from the National Fire Agency, the CEOC said 1,429 reports of storm damage had been received so far, including 782 of fallen trees.

The storm also caused blackouts in parts of Taiwan, and some 33,740 households were still without power as of Monday morning, according to the state-owned Taiwan Power Co.

CNA also reported CEOC said the Agriculture Ministry has issued a high level advisory for mudslides in 125 areas around Taiwan, mostly in eastern Taiwan, saying they could occur soon due to the heavy rain, and urging immediate evacuation.

As of 8 am Monday, 7,816 people in 12 cities and counties around Taiwan had been evacuated, it added. -Bernama