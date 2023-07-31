Search continues for missing four in Australian army chopper crash

SYDNEY: The search for the missing crew members of an Australian army helicopter that crashed into waters off Queensland during military exercises continued on Monday, German news agency (dpa) quoted Minister for Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh.

The four crewmen went missing when a MRH-90 Taipan helicopter ditched in waters near Hamilton Island while taking part in a mission on Friday night, the Australian government has said.

“The search is ongoing. This remains a search involving Australian Defence Force personnel and our friends at the United States Defence Force, as well as Queensland emergency services,“ Keogh told Australian news programme ABC News Breakfast on Monday, adding that finding the missing crew was “our first priority”.

Keogh went on to say that the search was being conducted in a “challenging environment”.

“We have now found some parts of the wreckage which will assist in the search. We’ve been adding more capability to the search, obviously starting with personnel who are already in the area and some specialist divers who have now come into the area as well.”

Keogh said the MRH-90 fleet, about 50 aircraft, has been temporarily grounded.

“The helicopters are due to retire at the end of next year and at the moment, the helicopters have been grounded in the immediate aftermath of what’s occurred,“ Keogh told ABC radio in separate comments.

“However, we’ll need to see what the investigation... it’s much too early at this stage to be in a position to speculate.”

The helicopter was taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a training operation involving nearly 30,000 personnel from 13 nations, including Germany, the US and France.

The operation had been paused following the incident, but resumed late on Saturday. Special operations activities in the Whitsundays remained on hold. - Bernama