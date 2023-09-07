Seattle witnesses 3 deadly shootings in less than 12 hours

SAN FRANCISCO: Three deadly shootings occurred in less than 12 hours in Seattle, US state of Washington, police said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The first shooting took place after 11:30 pm local time (0630 GMT Saturday) on Friday. Police found a man dead outside a business in Sodo.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning in Leschi, by Lake Washington. A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a home along Lakeside Avenue South, according to police. Seattle police responded to another fatal shooting Saturday morning in the Sodo neighbourhood.

Friday night’s incident occurred about 1.6 km south of T-Mobile Park, where MLB (Major League Baseball) All-Star festivities are expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said hundreds of officers will be deployed to the area on each event day. - Bernama