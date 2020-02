SINGAPORE: Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two additional imported cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in the republic, one of which involved a second Singapore citizen.

The two new confirmed cases bring the total to 18 in Singapore.

“Both cases have recent travel history to Wuhan. There is currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore,” MOH said in its latest update.

The 47-year-old female Singapore citizen was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Jan 31 at about 11pm. She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30 and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

The other case involved a 31-year-old female Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22 and tested positive for the virus infection at about 2 pm today.

Both women are currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

As at 12 noon, 231 of the suspected cases were tested negative for coronavirus and MOH has identified 245 close contacts. — Bernama