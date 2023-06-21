Second victim in Brazil school shooting dies

LONDRINA: The death toll from a school shooting in southern Brazil has risen to two, authorities said Tuesday, after a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim died in hospital of multiple organ failure, after being shot Monday at a primary and secondary school in the municipality of Londrina, the Parana state education ministry told AFP.

The first victim was killed at the scene on Monday. Authorities said Tuesday she was 17, after initially giving her age as 16.

Officials said the gunman, a former student, arrived at the school saying he needed a transcript, then took out a gun and began shooting.

He was immobilized by a teacher, then arrested when police arrived, authorities said.

Brazilian media reports said he was 21.

A second man suspected of helping plan the attack has also been arrested, state officials said.

Brazil, where school attacks were once a rarity, has seen an increase in such assaults recently.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the shooting Monday, saying such attacks are “something we can no longer tolerate in our schools or our society.”

His administration has announced a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle social media content seen as promoting school violence. -AFP