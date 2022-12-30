Security tightened in southern Thailand

PATTANI: Security forces have stepped up security at key tourist destinations in Thailand’s southern provinces ahead of Saturday’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lt-Gen Santi Sakuntanark said security personnel were stationed at tourist destinations including beaches, shopping malls and entertainment centres in view of the increase in tourist arrivals.

“We will take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of tourists and visitors,“ he told reporters.

So far, Santi said there was no information that militants plan to carry out attacks and sabotage.

“Road blockades and vehicle inspections will be carried out in high-risk areas,” he added. - Bernama