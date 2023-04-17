  1. World

Sega bids to buy Angry Birds’ owner Rovio for $776.5m

Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. Picture taken March 13, 2019. REUTERSPIX

ISTANBUL: Japanese videogame firm Sega offered €706 million (US$776.5 million) to acquire Rovio, the owner of the popular mobile game Angry Birds, reported Anadolu.

According to a joint press release on Monday by the firms, Sega offered €9.25 per share for the Finland-based Rovio.

“Combining the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future,“ Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand said.

Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega, said the mobile gaming market is an important expansion for Sega’s long-term goal, which has released numerous video games so far, including Sonic Hedgehog. - Bernama