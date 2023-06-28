Seoul sanctions Russian citizen over N. Korea’s weapons programme

TOKYO: South Korea has imposed sanctions against two organisations and two individuals, including a Russian citizen of Korean descent, over an alleged illegal financing of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, Sputnik quoted the Yonhap news agency report on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national, who has Russian citizenship, founded the Hanne Ulaan LCC, a shell company in Mongolia. Seoul accused him of allegedly evading international sanctions and providing funding for Pyongyang’s military programmes, the report said. The man was also accused of financially supporting North Korea by establishing a Russia-based trading firm.

Choi could have left for Russia and acquired Russian citizenship there after an official investigation against him had been launched by Seoul, the news agency reported, citing a ministry official.

Since assuming office in May 2022, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration have imposed nine sanction packages against 45 people and 47 organisations over their ties with North Korea. - Bernama