Serial killer Sobhraj says he is ‘innocent’ of Nepal murders

KATHMANDU: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj told AFP today that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal that he served almost 20 years for in prison.

“When I came in (went to prison), I didn’t do anything,” Sobhraj, 78, told AFP on board a plane for his deportation to France after being released.

“I am innocent in those cases, okay? So I don’t have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents.”

He added: “The district judge, without calling a single witness ... and without giving notice (to) the accused to present an argument, he wrote the verdict.”

Sobhraj, whose life was chronicled in the Netflix series “The Serpent”, was linked to more than 20 murders across Asia in the 1970s.

He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail.

He returned to France but in 2003 travelled to Nepal where he was spotted by a journalist and arrested.

He was subsequently convicted of two murders committed in Nepal in the mid-1970s and jailed.

Nepal’s top court ordered him released this week on health grounds and said he should be sent back to France.

He was due to arrive in France via Doha tomorrow morning. - AFP