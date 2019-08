FREETOWN: Seven people have died and more than 8,000 have been made homeless after torrential rain in Sierra Leone caused massive floods, officials said.

“We can confirm the death of seven people, with 8,000 people severely affected by the flooding in Freetown and other parts of the country since last Friday,“ John Vandy, director of the Disaster Management Office in the National Security Office told AFP on Wednesday.

“The majority of the flood victims are from slum communities and swampy areas,“ Vandy said.

The government is working with development partners to assess the damage and offer relief, with more heavy rain forecast.

The authorities have urged people to leave flood-prone areas in Freetown after reports of a minor mudslide in an area where more than 1,100 people died in a landslip in 2017. — AFP