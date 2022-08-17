Seven injured in explosions across Southern Thailand

PATTANI: At least seven people were injured in a series of bombing and arson attacks in 17 locations across three southern provinces – Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The attacks which targetted convenience stores, a mini-supermarket and a petrol station after midnight also caused damage to the properties.

Fourth Army spokesman Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in said nine of the incidents were reported in Narathiwat, while six in Yala and two in Pattani.

“All attacks occurred simultaneously after midnight,” he told reporters here today.

Pramote said Commander of the Fourth Army Region Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak has instructed all security agencies to step up enforcement in the areas.

To date, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkla have been often rocked by violence since 2004.

In the hope to end the relentless cycle of violence, peace talks were initiated between the Thai government and the armed group in 2013, but to date, they have yet to reach any solutions.

Talks between the Thai government and armed group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) were resumed this year after Malaysia and Thailand closed their borders in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Malaysian inspector general of police Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Mohd Noor acted as facilitator in the face-to-face talks, the first since the pandemic.

To date, more than 7,300 people have been killed since the conflict in 2004, according to Deep South Watch group. - Bernama