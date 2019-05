SEOUL: Seven South Korean tourists were killed and 19 missing after a pleasure boat capsized on the Danube in the Hungarian capital, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

A total of 33 South Koreans were onboard and seven have been rescued, with a rescue operation underway for the missing 19, it said, adding the boat capsized after a collusion Wednesday with a cruise ship, without elaborating further.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in had instructed officials to “deploy all available resources” for the rescue, the presidential office said. — AFP