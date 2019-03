STOCKHOLM: Several people were injured Wednesday in a blast in Stockholm, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting a report by Swedish News SVT.

The explosion occurred at around 1am local time (0000 GMT) in the suburb of Vinsta in western Stockholm, damaged a hotel, cars and the facades of nearby houses.

“Based on the information I have received, a huge explosion has occurred,“ police officer Fredrik Andersson told SVT.

People near the scene of the explosion were in shock while those who sustained minor injuries have been sent to the hospital, Andersson added.

Police have launched a preliminary investigation into the explosion. — Bernama