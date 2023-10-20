Severe storm batters southern France, forces school closures

PARIS: The Alpes Maritimes Department in the south of France warned of storm surges and gale-force winds with a speed of up to 130 km per hour on Friday after heavy thunderstorms caused power cuts and school closures, reported German news agency (dpa).

The weather service Météo France issued the highest storm warning level for the region. All schools and kindergartens were closed on Friday as a precaution.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed. Particular concern was focused on three mountain valleys where there were fears of rivers overflowing their banks and water and mud causing severe damage.

Some 250 people were brought to safety, but so far no one has been harmed, the department’s chief Hugues Moutouh said.-Bernama