Shangri-La dialogue: Ministerial roundtable reaffirms “importance of open and frank dialogue”

SINGAPORE: The ministers who attended the Ministerial Roundtable, a regular feature of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), have reaffirmed “the importance of open and frank dialogue, and of upholding a rules-based international order.”

“The ministers agreed on the importance of working together on developing confidence building and conflict prevention measures, as well as maintaining open lines of communication,” said the Singapore’s Defence Ministry (MINDEF) in a statement.

The ministry said during the Roundtable, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including lessons from and implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, the impact of US-China tensions on the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

The republic’s Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen has hosted 29 visiting ministers and their representatives to a Roundtable discussion today, in conjunction with the 20th SLD.-Bernama