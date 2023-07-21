Sierra Leone suspends meat imports from Liberia

FREETOWN: Sierra Leone has suspended the imports of meat and meat products from neighbouring Liberia that have seen some cows mysteriously die, Minister of Health and Sanitation, Austin Demby, confirmed to Xinhua Thursday.

A total of 36 cows have recently been found dead in Liberia's border town of Kelima Bendu, just a few kilometres from Sierra Leone's border, which prompted Liberian authorities to begin an investigation into their deaths. The cause of the incident remained unknown.

In an interview, Demby revealed that in a bid to prevent any potential spread of disease or contamination that might have affected the cattle, the governments from both countries have instituted several preventive measures all geared towards securing public health and safety.

According to him, aside from the ban, the livestock markets near the border have also been closed, and Sierra Leonean authorities are to carry out surveillance in slaughterhouses in these areas. -Bernama