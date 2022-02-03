Singapore approves first oral medication for Covid-19 treatment

SINGAPORE: Singapore has approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid as the first oral tablet for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adult patients who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

On its website today, the republic’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that it has on Jan 31, 2022, granted interim authorisation for Paxlovid, a combination of two medicines, nirmatrelvir (the antiviral medicine) and ritonavir (to maintain the blood level of nirmatrelvir for antiviral efficacy).

“Paxlovid is to be taken twice daily for five days, and the treatment should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis has been made, within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms,” said HSA.

“It will be prescribed and prioritised to those at higher risk of severe Covid illness, as directed by the Ministry of Health,” it said adding that the safety data showed that PaxlovidTM is well‐tolerated with incidences of adverse events reported in the clinical study being generally low.

The authorisation is under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) and in consultation with HSA’s Medicines Advisory Committee. — Bernama