Singapore authorities arrest 130 drug offenders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 130 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide operation from Aug 14-25, Xinhua quoted a statement released by the bureau on Saturday.

The CNB seized about 1,318 grammes of heroin, 2,535 grammes of cannabis, 486 grammes of “Ice”, and 188 grammes of ketamine, among other drugs during the two-week operation, the statement said.

A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were among the detained suspects, according to the statement.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects were ongoing, the CNB said. - Bernama