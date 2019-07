SINGAPORE: A gay Singapore DJ has withdrawn from a TEDx talk at an education institute after being asked to change sections about his sexuality, saying he would not hide his “struggles and sacrifices”.

Attitudes towards homosexuality remain conservative in Singapore, where sex between men is technically illegal under a colonial-era law, albeit one that is not actively enforced.

Joshua Simon, a well-known DJ on a local radio station, had been due to speak on Saturday to students aged 16 to 19 at Singapore Polytechnic.

TEDx events are independently organised under a free licence from TED, a nonprofit foundation that showcases lectures by influential figures.

But in a Facebook post at the weekend, 29-year-old Simon said he had pulled out after being asked to change parts of his speech related to being gay, including the story of when he came out to his father.

“To hide my struggles and sacrifices is to be ashamed of them,“ he wrote. “I told the school that I will not do the talk. I chose not to censor my script.”

It is not the first time a Singapore TEDx talk has been cancelled over sensitivity surrounding homosexuality — last year a gay activist was barred from giving a speech at a prestigious Catholic school.

Singapore Polytechnic confirmed that event organisers suggested Simon change parts of his speech that touched on his sexuality, as they thought they might be “inappropriate for the target audience”.

“Unfortunately, he decided not to speak at the event at all instead. The students were disappointed but respected his decision,“ a spokesman said.

Simon said the institute had told him they had to follow education ministry rules.

A spokesman for the ministry said it had not been informed about the event and was not involved in discussions on the selection of speakers. — AFP