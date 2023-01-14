Singapore FM on a 4-day official visit to Malaysia from Jan 15, 2023

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be on a four-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday (Jan 15), according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a statement today, the ministry said Balakrishnan’s visit underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between the two countries and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the new Malaysian government.

During his visit, MFA said Balakrishnan will also have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The statement added that the minister will call on Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He will also call on Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, as well as other Malaysian politicians and personalities.

Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. - Bernama