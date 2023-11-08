Singapore Presidential Election 2023 : Polling Day set on Sept 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) has issued the Writ of Election for Presidential Election 2023 that will see Polling Day on Sept 1.

Nomination Day, meanwhile, is on Aug 22, said the republic’s Election Department in a statement issued here Friday.

To date, four people have stated their intention namely Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam; founder of Harvey Norman Ossia George Goh; former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song; and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

President Halimah Yacob, who took office in 2017, will not be running for a second term as head of state in the upcoming election.

Her term expires on Sept 13.

Halimah, 68, is the 8th president of Singapore and the first women to serve as president. -Bernama