Singapore receives first invincible-class submarines

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Navy on Thursday received one of its Invincible-class submarines, the Impeccable, at Changi Naval Base, according to a statement by the country’s defence ministry, reported Xinhua.

The new submarine will undergo a series of local sea trials and workup towards full operation, the statement noted.

The Impeccable, launched in Germany last December, is one of four Invincible-class submarines designed for operations in Singapore’s shallow and busy tropical waters, the ministry said.-Bernama