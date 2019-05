HANOI: More than 4,000 potential blood donors of Singapore have had their personal information leaked after a part of the website of Singapore Red Cross (SRC) was hacked on May 8, reported Vietnam news agency.

The part of the SRC website affected was the section that recruits people who are interested in donating blood, it said in a statement on May 16.

The SRC said the information of 4,297 individuals who had registered their interest on the website was compromised. Their names, contact numbers, e-mail addresses, declared blood types, preferred appointment dates and times and preferred locations for blood donations were leaked.

The organisation made a police report on the same day and police are investigating the incident. The organisation has also reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Chief executive officer of the SRC, Benjamin William, said the organisation has started to contact affected individuals.

Preliminary findings from the investigation by SRC showed that a weak administrator password could have left the website vulnerable to unauthorised access.

As one of the world’s leading digitised countries, Singapore has become the target of many cyber attacks recently. In July 2018, in the most serious consequences of cyber attack in the Southeast Asian nation, hackers targeted the government’s data system and stole the information of 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The formal investigation of the case pointed out many shortcomings, including poor computer systems and weak human resources training. — Bernama